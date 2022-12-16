Today is the last day in which first class post will arrive with it’s recipient ready for Christmas Day.
Royal Mail has told it’s customers that to beat the festive rush and ensure parcels and letters arrive on time, all domestic first class post need be sent by the end of today, Friday, December 16.
However, for those unable to post today, there are only two other opportunities to ensure post arrives on time. The last posting date for “Royal Mail Tracked 24” postage is Monday, December 19 and for those still needing to send items this Christmas, the final opportunity to post letters and parcels falls on Wednesday, December 21 for those using Royal Mail’s “Special Delivery Guaranteed” service.