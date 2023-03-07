The show will see pedigree dogs from all over the globe will compete across four days to be awarded the coveted Best in Show prize; the UK’s top crossbreeds will vie for the judge’s attention to be named Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year; the crowds will find out which four-legged hero has been voted the winner of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award; and dogs from around the world will battle it out in agility, flyball and obedience competitions.