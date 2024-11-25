IT’S festival time in Saltash as St Nicholas and St Faith Church opened the doors for its annual celebration of the Christmas tree.
For three weeks leading up to Christmas, the church is home to an array of highly colourful and festively decorated trees.
Festooned with lights and baubles, the trees are individually decorated with unique themes chosen by each group and they showcase the artistic talent of contributors.
Local schools, community groups and business all take part in this special Christmas festival which for many signifies the beginning of the Christmas season in the town, says Leslie Stevens, a volunteer and self proclaimed ‘tree controller’.
Together with her colleague Margaret Evans, the 90 year old volunteer, sorts all the aspects of the three-week event which is the main fundraising event of the year for the church.
Plans start coming together for the festival in September when the volunteers host a ‘wine and cheese’ social evening for past participants, inviting them to take part again this year. Leslie has a big board, she explains, where the trees from the last year are recorded and where she can mark off people’s wishes to be somewhere else if needed.
More than 70 trees take pride of place in the church this year, 18 years after the first ever Christmas tree festival, at the church lovingly referred to as St Nics.
“We started with just a one-off festival”, said Leslie and then it just grew from there. “Now, it’s the main fundraiser for the church raising around £4,000 in those three weeks. Last year, it was a week longer and brought in nearly £5,000.”
Pre-COVID they used to charge a fee for entry to the festival but now they ask for donations. Leslie explains that the change to donations made no real difference with the church receiving just as much money as before. The £10 donation paid to exhibit a tree covers the cost of heating for the festival.
The ladies laugh as they talk about the luxury food hamper which is the main prize for the grand Christmas draw. The first year, they got ten tins of baked beans when they asked the congregation to donate items for it. Now they are more savvy and have a list of items they would like. The rest, Leslie says, is beg, stolen and borrowed. “People try to avoid me in the street if they see me!” she added.
The sprightly 90-year-old says the festival keeps her active. She said: “It keeps me active and health is a big thing. It’s keeps me going even though I’m beginning to wilt!” Luckily she has her daughter and son nearby to help her, she adds.
The volunteers are looking for a few more recruits to boost their numbers during the three-week festival. They are on the lookout for volunteers to cover two-hour stints alongside their congregation to keep the doors of the festival open.
Leslie said: “People who do it, come again and they think it’s wonderful. Some people come along for the first time and say they’ve lived in Saltash for 40 years and didn’t know it was here.”
There’s now a waiting list to be part of the Christmas tree festival each year, with all slots filled this Christmas, bar one. The set-up evening, Leslie says was magical. “It’s so rewarding. The atmosphere in the church was wonderful. All different organisations, all talking and socialising, and sorting out their trees.”
One tree in particular captures the imagination of the town with its decorations disappearing pretty much in the first week of the festival. Terry Cummings of the Saltash Children’s Appeal explains: “We are a local charity that helps local families to meet expenses that arise as a result of their child's illness or disability.
“The idea of the tree arose a few years ago when we wanted to get a bit more publicity for the charity. The first tree was simply for information and had a few knitted dolls on it.
“After enquiries about the dolls we decided to increase their numbers and invite people to take one in return for a donation. Since then it has proved to be a good source of income and people look for our tree.
“A couple of ladies from the committee have been busy making the decorations throughout the year, and we have been fortunate to get the Saltash Library Knit and Natter group involved and they have made teddy bears and other decorations for us.”
Hundreds are expected to come to the Christmas tree festival which is open now until Friday, December 13.
Opening times are: Saturdays 10am to 6pm, and weekdays from 2pm to 6pm. Refreshments with bacon butties are available on Saturday mornings until 1pm, with a mulled wine and shortbread evening on Saturday, December 7, from 6pm to 7.30pm.