A lunchtime rescue of a kayaking family was the first shout for new Looe volunteer Mark Turton.
The newly qualified volunteer, who completed his crew emergency procedures training in July received his pager just 48 hours earlier but was on hand to assist the family who got into difficulty at Keveral beach.
The holidaymakers had gone ashore on Friday to stop for lunch on the beach between Millendreath and Seaton but had encountered a strong shore dump; waves breaking powerfully in shallow water.
With strengthening onshore winds the family decided not to stay but were unable to relaunch and called for assistance.
Within eleven minutes, the D Class inshore lifeboat Ollie Naismith II helmed by Dave Jackman headed out, quickly followed by the Atlantic 85 Sheila and Dennis Tongue II helmed by Matt Jaycock.
After a quick casualty care assessment confirmed there were no injuries, the family of four was transferred by the D Class onto the Atlantic 85-class lifeboat, and returned safely to Looe while the crew returned in the class D craft with the kayaks.
Duty launch authority, Brian Bowdler, commented: “The casualties did the right thing in calling for assistance. Negotiating a shore dump can be tricky, which is why I authorised the launch of boat inshore lifeboats.
“Even when the sea looks relatively calm, waves on beaches tend to come in sets of several larger waves and can go from ankle high to chest high in minutes, breaking very close to shore this is known as a shore dump.
“It is in these challenging conditions that the D Class comes into its own for beach rescues.”
Volunteer Mark Turton commented on his first outing with the Looe lifeboat team: “Having wanted to join the crew for a long time, it's great to have completed enough training, and to be safe to go on a shout now that work and time commitments have made it possible.
“I've really enjoyed the training so far alongside some very experienced crew. It's great to have been able to put it to use and help a family whose day wasn't going as planned.”