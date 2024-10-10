LOW-INCOME households in Cornwall will receive payments to help with the ongoing cost of living crisis after Cornwall Council secured £4.5m from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) through the Household Support Fund (HSF).
Payments of £80 per person will be made automatically to those eligible, including pensioners receiving council tax support and vulnerable adults on a low income.
In a change to the way HSF funds are allocated, this latest round will see an £80 payment made to an additional 3,000 pensioners in receipt of council tax support – previously only those in receipt of pension credit received payments.
A payment of £80 per child will also be made to low-income households who claim council tax support.
In addition, Cornwall Council will continue to work with providers including Citizens Advice Cornwall, Age UK, Cornwall Rural Community Charity, Cornwall Community Foundation and Disability Cornwall to ensure other financially vulnerable residents are assisted where appropriate.
The latest round of funding will run to March 31, 2025, and will provide urgent support for those most in need as living costs continue to rise. It will primarily be used to assist low-income households to cover the cost of household essentials such as energy bills, water bills and food.
Cllr Dr Andy Virr, Portfolio Holder for Adults and Public Health, said: “I’m delighted that we have secured this additional funding. It’s vital that we continue to support those most in need across Cornwall, particularly as we head into the winter months.
“We still find ourselves in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and times remain tough, but I hope this announcement will go some way towards reassuring families struggling to make ends meet that support is there to help them pay their bills and put food on the table.”
Cornwall Council leader, Linda Taylor, said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to have a huge impact on people across Cornwall, but by targeting this funding where it’s needed the most, we can best help families and individuals struggling to make ends meet.
“I am particularly pleased that we can help pensioners receiving council tax support, and not only those in receipt of pension credit.”