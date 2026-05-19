A charity garden open day will be held in Lostwithiel this Sunday (May 24) as part of the National Garden Scheme.
The garden at Bareppa will be welcoming visitors between 11am to 3pm to raise money raised for a range of nursing and health charities.
Bareppa borrows scenic views from the surrounding countryside and is joyfully divided in different areas, which radiate from the central ‘croquet lawn.’
There are mature trees, flowering shrubs and a productive fruit and vegetable area, while visitors can enjoy meeting the resident horses, goats, sheep, duck, chickens and tortoises. The garden also has a play area for children.
Money raised from entrance charges will go to charities such as Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support and Parkinson’s UK.
For more information, visit: ngs.org.uk/gardens/bareppa-pl2/
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