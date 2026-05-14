THE River Fowey in Lostwithiel has officially been named among 13 new designated bathing water sites across England, in a move being welcomed by swimmers, families and environmental campaigners.
The scenic tidal stretch flowing through the heart of the historic Cornish town has now received protected bathing water status as the 2026 bathing season begins, making Lostwithiel the only location in Cornwall shortlisted during the latest consultation process.
The designation means the river will be regularly monitored and tested by the Environment Agency throughout the summer, giving swimmers clearer information about water quality while strengthening environmental protections for the area.
The River Fowey application was backed by campaigners from Lostwithiel River Swimmers and Lostwithiel Environment Action Forum (LEAF), who spent months gathering support and evidence for the bid.
Among those celebrating the announcement is Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath and keen open water swimmer Sarah Preece.
She said: “This is a really important moment for us in Lostwithiel. For the most part, the water is very clean here and we want to keep that way.”
Cllr Preece said bathing water status would mean “we have a protection in law... we can signal if there is any polluted water”.
“Anyone who knows this area in summer knows this river is full of children and families,” she said. “It’s a beautiful, pristine place to swim.”
Reacting to the announcement, she added: “Lostwithiel Environment Action Forum worked hard to put together a strong application. The river is a vital part of what LEAF want to protect for today and all future generations.
“We couldn’t have got this far without the support of local residents and businesses, so it’s very much been a collaborative effort which we are so thankful for.”
She said campaigners were passionate about ensuring local people and visitors alike could continue enjoying the river safely.
“We care passionately that local people and visitors have access to clean water for swimming and water sports and are delighted that the hard work of dedicated residents have paid off to make Lostwithiel the only location in Cornwall shortlisted for designated bathing status consultation,” she said.
The Government confirmed the new bathing sites on Friday (May 15), bringing the national total to more than 460 designated locations across England, including rivers, beaches and inland swimming spots.
Water Minister Emma Hardy said: “The introduction of these new bathing sites means better monitoring of our waterways, a boost for local tourism, as well as greater confidence for local swimmers.
“Following years of indifference towards bathing waters, we’re committed to generational reform of our water industry and won’t stop until the job is done.”
The Environment Agency will now carry out regular water sampling at designated sites throughout the bathing season between May and September, publishing the results online.
Alan Lovell, chair of the Environment Agency, added: “Through strong regulation and the right data, we will continue to drive improvements to bathing water quality, working closely with local partners to direct investment and target action in the right places.”
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