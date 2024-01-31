THE Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly returned to HMS Raleigh in Torpoint last week (February 2) as the guest of honour at the passing-out parade for the latest sailors to join the Fleet.
Escorted by the Captain HMS Raleigh, Captain Jane Roe ADC Royal Navy, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE spent time talking to the training and support staff working at the home of Naval recruit training, before taking the salute from the Fisher 23/23 Class, consisting of future engineers, logisticians, warfare and seaman specialists.
Reflecting on his own army service Col Bolitho commented to a class in the fourth week of training: “I hope you will enjoy yourselves. The fantastic thing about the Armed Forces is that you can do some amazing things, whether on the sports pitch, in travel or on operations. There are incredible opportunities out there, just keep your eyes open and if you really want to do something, you’re in the best place to achieve it.”
In the RN School of Seamanship he was briefed on the latest innovative training methods used to educate new sailors on the skills of communicating silently on a modern warship. Truro resident Lieutenant Commander Jake Dray said: “The RN still teaches and uses flashing light and flags to communicate between units.
“This is a traditional skill that is much envied by other nations and is crucial if we are sailing on operations and wish to remain undetected.”
Throughout his visit he was accompanied by the newly invested Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet, Leading Cadet Will Wooller, the son of HMS Raleigh’s First Lieutenant, Lieutenant Commander Louise Wooller MBE Royal Navy. “It’s a proud day for me to see Will here in his capacity as the Lord Lieutenants Cadet,” said Louise, adding, “Just hope my drill is up to his scrutiny as he watches from the dais!”
On parade in the afternoon, under a seasonal Cornish sky, Col Bolitho praised the achievements of all those present, and especially those completing their training. Welcoming them to the Royal Naval family, he also spoke to the families and friends of the recruits and thanked them for their support, stressing the important part they play in the lives of the new service personnel.
The recruits all now proceed on to their respective Phase 2 training establishments, where they will receive their professional training before joining their first ships and submarines and deploying across the globe.