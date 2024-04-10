IN celebration of World Earth Day, Loose Women will air a special ‘green’ show from the Eden Project biomes on April 22 from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Surrounded by the biggest indoor rainforest in the world, Kaye Adams, Katie Piper, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moorewill discuss if the way that we live, love, spend and socialise can help save the planet.
The panel will be joined by wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan.
Michaela commented: “As you can imagine, I am a big fan of the Eden Project. Such a perfect place to do their 'Loose Women Goes Green' special and chat about all things green, sustainable and environmental.”