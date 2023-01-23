In 1836 Worgan built Wadeland House on New Road, Liskeard, and a small cottage alongside, probably for an employee, now known as ‘Daniel’s Cottage’. Both are Grade II listed, as are the front wall and gate piers. Worgan had little time to enjoy his new property as he died on March 4th 1838, the cause of death was given as apoplexy, although some local writers have given the cause as ‘suicide by hanging’, but I’ve found no evidence of this. As well as careers involving the Navy, Agriculture and Teaching, Worgan found success as an inventor of farming implements and could be seen demonstrating them at Agricultural Shows across the county. For these inventions he would have drawn on his training while apprenticed to James Sise, Citizen and Wheelwright of London; Sise paid the duty on Worgan’s apprentice indenture on September 25, 1772, when Worgan was aged fifteen.