Looking back at past Royal Cornwall show coverage

Today the action can be captured digitally not only by expert photographers with professional cameras but also to a high standard by ordinary members of the public with their camera phones, allowing easy selection of images on desktop computers or laptops.

It was all very different in the not so distant past, of course, and in our office we have many boxes containing packets of photographic prints taken at past Royal Cornwall Shows by staff photographers or visitors sending their own pictures in to us, all of which had to be checked through for the best images and then scanned by the newspaper sub-editors of the past.