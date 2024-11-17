“Think of the People of God in Old Testament times, who travelled in the wilderness for 40 years before settling in the Promised Land. Wherever they travelled they made space, a tent of meeting, to become the sacred space where they were able to recognise the presence of God and gather for worship. Translate this to the 21st century and we have the church building - a place of gathering, for worship, prayer and conversation - yet as we move as communities to meet needs of people today, the church begins to look very different to our traditional understanding.”