The small fishing fleet of 12 boats is being serviced by transport taking the fish to Brixham, a journey of more than 100 miles per round trip, to be graded and sold on, and often, brought right back to Looe. The emergency transport paid for initially by the Harbour Commissioner’s office, has now ended, and the fleet is reliant on contracted transport until they can set up their own - meaning pick-up times that suit the company rather than the fishermen.