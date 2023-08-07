Looe carnival week returned with a bang.
The annual event, hosted by Looe Lions, began on July 31 with a traditional furry dance through the town.
Participants made their way from the Quayside Centre in West Looe to the fish market in East Looe. There was music from the St Pinnock and Liskeard silver bands and everyone was invited to wear their best fancy dress.
The Looe Pioneers running club and Looe Sea Swimmers joined forces to take part in the furry dance to create a sea of orange.
Guy Cooper from the Looe Sea Swimmers said: “There was some ‘spectacular’ dancing indeed that caught the judge’s eye and thanks to everyone who took part. A huge thanks to Cornish Tea for supporting and enabling this to happen.”
On August 1, the week continued with the summer run, a 5.75 mile run from the Millpool Centre children’s mini run and the dance show.
The rest of the week saw music in the meadows, performances from Polperro Fisherman’s Choir and a ukulele extravaganza band concert.
Friday and Saturday played host to the three-legged fancy dress race which saw a huge variety of famous duos race through the streets of Looe starting at the Jolly Sailor. The grand procession, where entrants arrived in their best fancy dress, was led by carnival royalty, accompanied by St Pinnock and Liskeard silver bands and Kernow Pipes and Drums.
Lion’s Club of Looe president Carole White said: “The weather this year definitely set us some challenges, with torrential rain during our summer run, and strong winds threatening the grand procession, however, I think it’s fair to say everyone came together as a community and a great time was had by all.
“There are many people to thank for helping make the week of events a success, such as the town councils, harbour commission and local businesses, and not least the local people and visitors for their support, participation and generous donations which will all go towards charitable causes”.