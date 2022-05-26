Looe Town will be transformed going back in time to 1953 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Arrangements are well in hand with events taking place every day, with the partnership of community and parish organizations, businesses, retail, residents, and visitors Looe is going back in time to the 50’s, dressing up for a 50’s fancy dress competition for children and families, cake baking competition, beach games and dog show classes. There will be activities suitable for everyone.

The exciting week of activities will kick off on Thursday, June 2 and run until Sunday, June 5 52022, taking Looe back in time to 1953 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration, with some amazing events and community activities. Looe will become transformed with its unique look proudly decorated in red, white, and blue bunting, to provide an ambience of the 50’s with everyone, dressed in 50’s clothing. With an array of 50’s style shop window displays and coordinated 50’s style activities and competitions taking place throughout the Town and on the beach.

Local Business Partners have been the driving force in creating an exciting week, and we thank them all. Purely Farm Shop and Deli, established in 2005 a local family business stocking and supporting local suppliers and producers. Their shop is like an Aladdin’s cave full of locally sourced Cornish products from over 100 Cornish Suppliers from Tarquin’s Gin, Camel Valley wines, Homemade preserves and Cornish cheeses to Jo Downs Glass and St Eval Candles. Priding themselves on their beautifully presented hampers which are made in the shop for collection, or delivery.

Purely are organising Looe Cake and Bake competition, with one of many generous prizes donated by Tregoad Holiday Park, a family business and recent winner of the silver and Gold Tourism award, open 10 months of the year, with an outdoor Forest School and dog friendly beautiful lakes have kindly sponsored a £40 F & B voucher. The Cake and Bake competition is being held courtesy of Portybyhan Hotel, an Award-Winning Company, situated in an unrivalled position right in the heart of Looe, it will allow visitors and guests to taste the cakes whilst they relish the panoramic views of the vibrant harbour with only a short stroll into Looe Town centre.

Baking competition ( Visit Looe ) ( Visit Looe )

With even more gifts for those joining in the ambience of the day thanks to Toad Hall Cottages Team, who are looking forward to meeting everyone in the Mariners Garden supporting Looe’s Jubilee Celebrations from 10am on Sunday. They will be giving away goodie bags to include a free dog bowl. Keep an eye out for our special guest, Mr Toad who will be walking through the square for selfies (he might even have some Jubilee goodies to give out!) Toad Hall Cottages was Founded over 30 years ago, their holiday properties come in all shapes and sizes; from romantic cottages perfect for two, family homes that fit the largest of groups, not to mention dog-friendly cottages, luxury holiday homes and properties with swimming pools. Their portfolio is brimming with inspiration, to provide the perfect Cornish escape.

The Tencreek Holiday Park entertainment team will be judging the Fancy dress competition in the Rose Garden. Tencreek recently featured on Channel 5 Happy Campers Brits on Holiday, are offering an amazing prize, a family weekend holiday for the overall winner of the best 50’s style Fancy Dress competition.

For beach lovers, we have plenty of fun activities, suitable for all abilities. The Beach Games are being organised by fitness guru and coach Amy Danes and her fitness coaches. Amy Danes, owner of CrossFit Kernow, is Cornwall’s first in forging elite fitness in Looe, a happy community of ordinary people achieving extraordinary things, with members ranging from 3 – 82 years. In support Dave and Rich from the Co-Operative and Michelle Sadler from The Old Sail Loft Restaurant, which has just been awarded the AA Rosette award for culinary excellence, will be there to help on the day to ensure everything runs smoothly. With the last fun race of the day for everyone to watch Looe’s favourite friends battle it out in the Mascot race.

Bringing some pawsome fun, with Looe Family Dog Show, presented and sponsored by local business, based in Bodmin and Looe, The Dog House Cornwall. Established in 2016, offer quality dog grooming self-service dog wash facilities, doggie day care and an extensive stock of dog products. With Cornish Horizons, who have over 870 holiday cottages throughout Cornwall, open all year around, about to celebrate their 30th Anniversary sponsoring 100 goodie bags full of dog treats to give away free. With an array of classes to suit your family pet, from the dog with the most royal walk. to the dog the judge would most like to take home. Bringing the array of exciting family events with the Queen’s Celebration to a close.

Looe family dog show ( Visit Looe ) ( Visit Looe )