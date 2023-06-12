Looe town council have announced the appointment of a new town clerk.
Looe town council have appointed Lynda Powell as town clerk. She will be joining the council team having for the last fourteen years been director and curator of a military museum in Yorkshire. During her time there she led the museum through a £1.5 million refurbishment. She was also the Chair of the local tourism partnership bringing organisations together to promote the local tourism offer.
Lynda is already familiar with the local area. Her family moved to Polperro in 1977 and she went to Polperro primary school and later Looe Comprehensive School. After university, she specialised in museum management, she ran museums in the Lake District and North Yorkshire. She has also worked in local government as a Community Wellbeing Officer and as Head of Partnerships.
Tony Smith, Mayor of Looe, said: “Lynda will be a key member of our team, bringing new skills and experience. She will be instrumental in continuing the development of the Council’s relationships with the town, its residents and visitors.”
Lynda is looking forward to getting to grips with her new role. She said: “Becoming the Town Clerk of Looe is a new and exciting challenge for me. I’m looking forward to helping to continue to develop Looe as a great place to live, work and visit.”