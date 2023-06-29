Looe Town Council is trying to recruit a part-time street marshal for the summer months to provide advice and guidance on access, facilities and safety in Looe.
This is a key role which provides a welcome to visitors and helps with road safety during the peak holiday season.
Marshals have been seasonally employed for the past few years and their service is highly-valued by businesses in the town and visitors. Although they don’t enforce any restrictions, they help all residents and visitors enjoy a safe and positive experience whilst in Looe town centre, making people aware of the rules in place, and directing them to car parks to reduce traffic flow through the town.
Lynda Powell, Looe’s town clerk said: "During the peak holiday season, Looe’s population increases significantly and the narrow roads in town become congested not just with pedestrians but also with vehicles attempting to access the beach or park closer to town than the nearest public car park.
"We really need someone to fill this essential role for the town but, with the increased number of seasonal vacancies since the covid pandemic, we have been unable to recruit anyone so far this year. It’s a great job for someone who likes working outside, engaging with the public and serving the community so we’re hoping that the right person will soon apply, or maybe two people who’d like to job-share."
To find out more, visit the careers pages of the council website at: www.looetowncouncil.gov.uk/home/careers