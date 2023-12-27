Following the start of a new year the Looe Sea Swimmers and the Looe Pioneers have taken a look back on some of their most recent sporting events.
During the past nine weeks, a group of runners from Looe Pioneers signed up to an NHS approved programme called the ‘Couch to 5k’ which aims to get ‘non-runners’ to a stage where they can run for at least 30 minutes or five kilometres non stop.
The timetable involves three sessions a week building up from a 60 second run initially aligned with a carefully designed timetable along with some of the coaching staff from the Looe Pioneers Running Club.
One of the lead coaches from the Pioneers, Liz Fowler, said: “With the support of the club, the athletes also learn the importance of warming up and cooling down to prevent injuries and also to enable the body to adjust to the increased impact whilst gradually building up the run distance and endurance.
“It has been very impressive how the group have worked together to support each other. It has been so successful that they finished the timetable a week early which shows the commitment and incredible effort.”
For more information on the running club and announcements for the next Couch to 5K programme, keep an eye on the website www.looepioneers.co.uk
On Christmas Eve, the Looe Pioneers and the Looe Sea Swimmers organised joint activities with two run options and a festive dip or swim. One group set off to complete the Looe 10 miler course and another group along with the sea swimmers and Looe Cross-Fit for a five kilometre circuit from the Hannafore Kiosk.
This then culminated at the finish line with the Looe Sea Swimmers annual get together with many of the people who ran also joining in for the dip.
Guy Cooper from Looe Sea Swimmers and a coach at the Looe Pioneers Running Club said: “The two events were planned to enable so that people could run and swim as many wanted to participate in both events.
“The expectation at the Hannafore start line was that this may attract a dozen or so people but with the cross-fit athletes also attending, well over 50 people took part in the five kilometre run.
“The swim attracted even more people with around 70 people taking part in the festive Santa splash on Looe beach. A great and successful community event.”
The Looe Sea Swimmers now have a website with a wealth of information about the group if anyone would like to know more. Visit looeseaswimming.wixsite.com/welcome/about-us for more information.