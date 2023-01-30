PEOPLE in Looe have got another chance to see plans for the town’s skatepark and give their feedback.
The project, which aims to see a wheeled sports facility installed at the Millpool, is being taken forward by the Looe Development Trust (LDT) together with the Boundless Trust, Rusty Bucket and Looe Town Council. Specialist design and construction firm Maverick have produced first concepts based upon what young people in the town told them they wanted.
“We previously held an open event at the beginning of December to showcase the plans for this youth facility and were grateful to everyone who turned up to see them and the noise survey and speak to us,” said Kim Spencer of the LDT.
“We were asked to host further events to give everyone the opportunity to see the proposals before the submission of the Planning Application.
“We have asked the local Police to attend if at all possible so that they can answer any questions raised which relate to their area of expertise.
“We will provide feedback cards and if anyone would like to be involved with fundraising then please let us know.”
The public drop-in events will be held on Tuesday January 31 from 6-9pm and on Saturday, February 18 from 10am – 1pm at the Millpool Centre.