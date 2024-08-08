LOOE Sea Swimmers braved the cold this week to raise money for a men’s health charity.
On Saturday, August 3, more than a dozen Looe sea swimmers headed to St Micheal’s Mount in Marazion for the annual round island charity swim in aid of the Chestnut Appeal.
For the first time in several years, the race was in an anticlockwise route to adjust for the wind and sea state.
It was quite a choppy swim out for the first, but a steadier second leg in the beautiful clear and warm water. All swimmers successfully and safely navigated the course with some of the group competing for the first time.
However, the next main event that is marked in their calendar is the Looe Island swim on September 26 which will finish on Looe beach.
There are a record number of Looe sea swimmers registered this year, again to support the Chestnut Appeal.
A spokesperson from the club said: “If anyone would like to know more about the Looe sea swimmers, please visit our website or scan the QR code on one of our beach flags.
“Swimmers, dippers and bobbers all welcome irrelevant of experience or ability. looeseaswimming.wixsite.com/welcome/about-us“