VOLUNTEER crew members from Looe RNLI were involved in a cameo appearance in the BBC TV series ‘Beyond Paradise’ recently.
This was the stations second appearance on the TV program as they made their debut performance back in early April.
The episode saw crew members involved in a shout from the ‘RNLI Shipton Abbott Lifeboat Station’ where they were involved in solving a mysterious disappearance of a Catholic priest.
In the episode, Father Micheal, a teacher at a local boarding school went missing – his last known location was on a beach close to the school before he disappeared.
Whilst Beyond Paradise stars, Humphrey and Esther, worked to unravel a local myth, RNLI crew were tasked by the coastguards to investigate a small boat drifting out in Shipton Abbot bay.
After arriving on the scene, a male with a head wound was found – while travelling back to the station crew members soon realised that the casualty was in fact the missing priest.
The casualty was handed over to the paramedics and the police force was notified .
Volunteer crew members David Jackman, Jack Spree, Aaron Rix and Goron Jones can be seen on the lifeboat slipway during the episode washing down the Atlantic 85 and showing PC Hartford the small boat named Marie.
Looe RNLI Lifeboat Station was re-established over 32 years ago in 1992 – it operates two inshore lifeboats, an Atlantic 85 Sheila and Dennis Tongue II and a D Class Ollie Naismith II.