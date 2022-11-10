The new D Class has been given the operating number D-872 and was built at the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat centre in Cowes between September and October. The new boat is due to arrive in Looe on Wednesday, November 16. Following a couple of days for acceptance and transfer of equipment, our volunteer crew plan to declare the Ollie Naismith II officially on service on Saturday, November 19, which would have been Ollie’s birthday and is also the anniversary of the Ollie Naismith entering service 12 years ago on the same date.