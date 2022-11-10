Looe RNLI to unveil new inshore lifeboat after fundraising success
The new Looe RNLI inshore lifeboat has been unveiled.
Back in March last year, Looe RNLI launched their Lifeboat Appeal in the hope to raise funds for a new D Class inshore lifeboat. This comes as the charity’s current D Class — the “Ollie Naismith” — has reached the end of its operational life.
Needing to raise a huge £78,000 for the new vessel, fundraising concluded in March 2022, and thanks to various generous donations a massive £111,000 was raised, allowing the charity to purchase the “Ollie Naismith II”.
A spokesperson from Looe RNLI said: “This replacement will carry on Ollie’s lifesaving legacy for the next decade or more.”
The new D Class has been given the operating number D-872 and was built at the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat centre in Cowes between September and October. The new boat is due to arrive in Looe on Wednesday, November 16. Following a couple of days for acceptance and transfer of equipment, our volunteer crew plan to declare the Ollie Naismith II officially on service on Saturday, November 19, which would have been Ollie’s birthday and is also the anniversary of the Ollie Naismith entering service 12 years ago on the same date.
The crew plan to launch both D Class inshore lifeboats at midday on Saturday, November 19, allowing the Naismith family, those who contributed to the Looe Lifeboat Appeal and the wider community the opportunity to see both boats together in Looe Bay.
Visitors will also have an opportunity to visit the Albatross boathouse on Sunday, November 20, to see both lifeboats before the “Ollie Naismith” leaves Looe.
Dave Haines, RNLI lifeboat operations manager at Looe, said: “The D Class lifeboat “Ollie Naismith” has proved to be a vital asset to the town and the volunteer crew in Looe are looking forward to the arrival of the Ollie Naismith II to continue Ollie’s lifesaving legacy into the 2030’s. The Ollie Naismith will be returning to the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat centre in Cowes for a refit before entering the reserve fleet. During her service to Looe the Ollie has launched on service 236 times, assisting 168 persons and saving eight lives.”
