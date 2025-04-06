A SWIMMER who found themselves in difficulties at the mouth of Looe River was rescued by Looe RNLI volunteers on the charity’s D Class lifeboat and returned safe to West Looe quayside
The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon around 2.05pm after two swimmers entered the river off Pennyland, West Looe.
With an outgoing tide and choppy conditions, due to strong easterly winds, the pair quickly found themselves struggling against the tide.
One swimmer was able to self-recover back onto Pennyland, but the other found themselves being taken downstream, and out towards the sea, by the current.
Receiving multiple 999 calls, Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) requested the assistance of the charity’s D Class inshore lifeboat.
Within seven minutes of pagers sounding, the Ollie Naismith II was launching. Heading downstream they found the casualty close to the river estuary unable to make any headway against the strong current.
Bringing the casualty on board, the D Class lifeboat found the swimmer to be tired from swimming against the tide, but otherwise uninjured. The crew took the casualty back to Pennyland where they confirmed the second swimmer was also uninjured.
Dave Jackman, Looe’s Assistant Harbour Master, commented “This incident highlights one of the reasons there are harbour bylaws prohibiting swimming in Looe river. As the tide goes out, the underlying currents are deceptive, and as seen this afternoon it is difficult and exhausting to swim against the river current and tidal flow.
“The sea conditions were made worse due to the strong easterly winds creating a large swell along the bar and White Rock at the river estuary. The casualty was lucky that their situation was witnessed members of public who called 999 for assistance.”
The whole shout took only 17 minutes to complete.