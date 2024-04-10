FANS of the BBC TV series ‘Beyond Paradise’ might have spotted a few local faces as crew members from Looe RNLI made an appearance in one of the latest episodes.
The TV series saw crew members head out from the bay of the fictional village of ‘Shipton Abbott’ to a shout were they were tasked to investigate a mayday call transmitted from a local trawler, Tom Crocker, reporting a missing person.
TV viewers would have seen that the crew members quickly launched the charity’s Atlantic 85 from Shipton Abbot Lifeboat Station and headed to rendezvous with the trawler to commence a search.
The mystery deepened as the crew were unable to locate the missing person and an investigation was launched.
Volunteer crew members David Jackman, Jack Spree, Aaron Rix and Goron Jones have said that they had an enjoyable couple of days meeting the cast and crew and being a small part of the plot.
A spokesperson from the lifeboat station explained: “Behind the scenes our shore crew, Eric Candy, Dave Mitchell, Dave Robinson, Richard Porter, Ian Foster and Dave Haines were on hand to ensure a safe launch and recovery of the Atlantic 85 Sheila and Dennis Tongue II.
“Clive Palfrey, one of our senior helms, who is a fishing safety advisor, was on hand to help the cast stay safe and show them how to get in and out of the RNLI kit.
“Dave Haines and former Looe RNLI launch authority Nick Pope, also have cameo appearances in this episode, taking part in the funeral flotilla of boats.”