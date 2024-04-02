VOLUNTEER crew members from Looe’s RNLI station battled high spring tides during a recent training session.
Established in 1866 and operating from Looe’s seafront, the lifeboat station is home to two inshore lifeboats, an Atlantic 85 (Shelia) and D class (Ollie Naismith II).
Volunteers from the station took both the Atlantic 85 and D class out of the station’s slipway recently, guided by the Dennis Tongue II tractor into the cold waters.
High spring tides take place during full or new moons when the Earth, sun and moon are nearly in alignment.
This alignment causes the average tidal ranges to be slightly larger than normal and takes place twice a month.