A GROUP of local residents from Looe got together for a reunion last week.
In 1964, five young men from Looe went on holiday to Ostende in Belgium for two weeks and had a ‘great time’.
As pictured in black and white, Ivor Toms, Neil Pearce, Neil Richardson, Harry Southern and Jim Soady spent their weeks inside a pub called the Brixham which became their local during the stay.
More recently, the group met to celebrate their friendship 60 years on at the Barbican Inn, Looe where they posed for another photograph.