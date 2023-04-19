“As well as an enjoyable day on the river, the Boat Owners Association say this event raises valuable funds for Looe RNLI Lifeboat Station. Home-built rafts compete along various courses up the river. Teams can join in several classes, from junior and adult fun to elite and compete not just for the fun and the fundraising, but also for trophies and prizes donated by organisations and businesses in the town. Awards are given to the class winners, as well as to best fundraiser and best fancy dress.