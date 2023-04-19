After an enforced absence due to COVID, the Looe Raft Race bounced back as big as ever in 2022 and plans are afoot to make 2023 a bumper year. This year’s race will take place on Sunday, June 11, starting at 12.15pm. Entry fees remain unchanged from last year.
Organised by Looe RNLI volunteers and supported by the Looe Boat Owners Association (LBOA), the Looe raft race is one of the town’s most popular events, attracting hundreds of spectators, who can watch the action from plenty of vantage points along the Banjo Pier and the quaysides on either side of the river.
A spokesperson said: “Looe RNLI volunteers are delighted that the Looe Boat Owners Association are again able to help organise this year’s raft race.
“As well as an enjoyable day on the river, the Boat Owners Association say this event raises valuable funds for Looe RNLI Lifeboat Station. Home-built rafts compete along various courses up the river. Teams can join in several classes, from junior and adult fun to elite and compete not just for the fun and the fundraising, but also for trophies and prizes donated by organisations and businesses in the town. Awards are given to the class winners, as well as to best fundraiser and best fancy dress.
“The elite and adult teams will paddle the course from East Looe beach along the river to a turn above the bridge and return to the finish line at the lifeboat slipway. They will be joined by the juniors who start from little beach, by the lifeboat station.”
More details and the entry form can be found at www.lboa.co.uk/raftrace.htm