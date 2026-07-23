MORE than 60 vibrant canvases created by students at Looe Community Academy will go on public display this summer as part of an exhibition celebrating creativity, confidence and the joy of art.
The exhibition, titled Summer’s Gonna Be FAB, showcases artwork produced by Year 7, 8 and 9 students during a three-day guided painting project inspired by the work of acclaimed artist Sarah Graham.
Students worked alongside staff to create bright and colourful pieces based on observation, taking inspiration from Sarah’s distinctive photo-realistic style. The Hertfordshire-based artist is renowned for her fun, playful themes, bold colours and striking compositions.
During the project, pupils developed a variety of artistic skills, learning techniques including colour mixing, creating depth of field, following form and improving composition.
The sessions also brought together students from different year groups, allowing them to share ideas, encourage each other and develop their confidence while creating their own individual pieces.
The project was supported by Kellys of Bodmin, which sponsored the activity and brought an ice cream van to the school to provide both inspiration and a special treat for the young artists.
Each student enjoyed an ice cream every day, which they photographed before using the images as the subject for their paintings.
Staff praised the efforts of every pupil, with every student’s artwork included in the exhibition.
Teacher Lesa Welch guided students through the process with simple step-by-step techniques, helping every child achieve a piece they could be proud of while discovering new artistic abilities.
The exhibition opens at the Ebenezer Gallery in Polperro on Monday, August 10, where the canvases will be displayed for two weeks. The gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm.
The artwork will then be displayed at the Guild Hall in Looe during the town’s carnival weekend on August 29 and 30.
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