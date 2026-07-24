LOOE Library and Community Hub has been given a fresh look after Looe Town Council completed a refurbishment of its front desk area, creating a brighter, more welcoming space for residents and visitors.
The improvements have opened up the reception area, improved accessibility and made it easier for people to access the wide range of services, information and resources available at the library.
As part of the refurbishment, the town’s tourist information point has also been relocated inside the library, creating a convenient one-stop destination for visitors looking for advice on local attractions, events and places to explore.
Visitors can now browse leaflets and receive information about the area alongside the library’s existing services.
The library continues to play an important role at the heart of the community, offering free membership to join. Alongside its collection of books and resources, it provides access to digital services, local information and a variety of community activities.
Library Supervisor Catherine Foley said the improvements had already been welcomed by users and visitors.
She said: “Our library users are thrilled with the improvements and are delighted to have a larger range of books to choose from.
“We have also welcomed many visitors who have enjoyed exploring the eye-catching tourist information area, with many commenting on the personal and friendly service we provide. We look forward to welcoming many more people over the summer.”
The library and tourist information point is open on Mondays from 9.30am to 1pm, Tuesdays from 9.30am to 7pm, Thursdays from 9.30am to 5pm, Fridays from 9.30am to 1pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. The library is closed on Wednesdays.
A limited selection of visitor information and leaflets remains available outside opening hours.
The refurbishment is part of the town council’s ongoing commitment to maintaining an accessible, welcoming and multi-purpose community facility for locals and visitors.
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