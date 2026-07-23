A CORNISH artist’s striking design will take centre stage at the opening ceremony of this year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow tonight (Thursday, July 23).
Bonnie Steward, who is based in Porthleven, created Team England's Baton using plastic collected from local beaches before turning them into vibrant mosaics that celebrate England’s identity.
Her artwork depicts some of the country’s best-known landmarks, including Tower Bridge and the Angel of the North, alongside coastal landscapes inspired by her home in the Duchy.
The renowned artist, who created the piece from rubbish found on beaches, riverbanks and in towns, hopes that the baton will highlight the growing threat of ocean plastic.
Bonnie, who founded her BISH ART business in Cornwall, said: “I was invited to be the artist representing England for the King's Baton for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, an opportunity I never expected and one I am incredibly proud of. It has been an honour to contribute to something on this scale.
“Each panel is created from materials gathered on beach cleans, urban clean-ups and river clean-ups, with the coastal panel made from beach-found materials and the urban one from city and river finds. No paint, just collage.”
“It’s been amazing to see the baton out in the world, held by so many wonderful people.”
At the opening ceremony, which begins at 8pm, the baton will be held aloft by swimmer Luke Greenbank, who has been selected as England’s baton bearer.
This year’s King’s Baton Relay marks an historic first for the Commonwealth Games, as every nation and territory received their own baton to decorate in a way that reflects its culture.
All 74 batons will reunite inside the Hydro arena in Glasgow, where the final baton will be presented to His Majesty King Charles ll to declare the Games open.
To discover more of Bonnie’s work, visit: www.bishart.co.uk
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