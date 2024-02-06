Children and staff from Looe Primary Academy took part in the NSPCC Number Day — an educational fundraising initiative which combines learning with fundraising, last week.
This year, Looe Primary Academy linked their Number Day to their multiplication app TTRockstars — staff and children were invited to dress up as rockstars.
A spokesperson from the academy said: “We had some of the most amazing outfits and I am sure you will agree, they all looked fantastic. Thanks to Mrs Davies’ organisation, we raised £140 on the day and the children were delighted. This money will help the NSPCC to continue running their Speak Out, Stay Safe Programme.”
The children spent the day applying their maths skills to everyday situations.
The spokesperson added: “Thank you to everyone for their support and donations to these worthy causes.”