PEOPLE in Looe can now report crime in person or simply ask for help at the local police station’s new public enquiry office.
Members of the public have access to the walk-in service, which first opened its doors on November 30, where they can speak to trained staff who can help with crime reporting, crime prevention advice and help with accessing victim services.
Looe’s enquiry office will initially be open Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm, with plans to extend the opening hours in the coming months.
It follows the successful opening of front desks in Tiverton in October 2022 followed by Truro, Falmouth, Penzance, Bude, Newton Abbot and Devonport.
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Alison Hernandez, said: “The community of Looe will now be able to access policing closer to home when needing to report a crime or ask for advice.”
MP for South East Cornwall, Sheryll Murray, added: “I welcome the opening of the police front desk in Looe which is the first in this part of Cornwall.
“I am looking forward to more people being able to speak face-to-face with the police and I thank the Police and Crime Commissioner for bringing it to be in Looe.”
Police enquiry offices in Okehampton, Kingsbridge, Ilfracombe and Honiton are scheduled to open before March 2024.
It will bring the total number of police station front desks open to the public across Devon and Cornwall to 27 by 2025.