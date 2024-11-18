Looe’s lantern parade and light switch on takes place Friday, November 29, starting at 6.30pm.
The annual parade of lanterns will be departing from Millpool led by the St Pinnock Band, and follow a procession over Looe bridge, Fore Street, Higher Market Street before finishing at the East Looe seafront with a rolling road closure in place.
From 7pm the community will then congregate at the seafront for community carol singing with Liskeard and Looe Radio. As is customary Father Christmas will be paying a visit to the children of the town to see who’s been naughty or nice this year.
Then the countdown begins to the Christmas light switch-on followed by what’s billed as a ‘short but spectacular’ firework display.
The annual switch-on event heralds the start of Christmas festivities in the town which will continue with Christmas shopping evenings on Thursday, December 5, 12 and 19, from 3.30pm to 9pm with shops in East Looe, Fore Street, Higher Market Street and Buller Street staying open as well as pubs and restaurants.
The town council has negotiated access to Millpool car park from both directions for all Christmas festivities from 5.30pm to 9pm, with free car parking from 4pm to 8am.
Mayor of Looe, Cllr Tony Smith said: “Looking ahead, we have an exciting lineup of events in the run up to Christmas, including the annual lantern parade and late-night shopping evenings throughout December.
“We’ve worked closely with Cornwall Highways to make these events accessible, ensuring locals, shoppers, and tourists can easily access the town despite the necessary closures in place. I’m grateful for their support and your patience during this essential work.
“The message is clear: Looe is open for business. Please help to support our local shops, pubs and restaurants during this difficult period. Shop local this festive season, support our businesses, and continue to make Looe thrive.”
Festive events in Polperro begin with their Christmas light switch on event on Saturday, November 30. They include a craft market, festive foods, community choirs, an appearance by Father Christmas and the light switch. Festivities start at midday and free car parking is available.