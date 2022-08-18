“The second key role of the volunteer-run charity side of the festival is to ensure that the event keeps its focus on the community, creating opportunities for local talent, community groups and businesses to get involved in an event that brings many benefits to the local area. This is very much a work in progress, not least because of the interruption of the Covid Pandemic. We aim to involve as much of the community as possible and would like everyone in Looe to feel that the festival is theirs, and a great way to showcase what our town is all about.”