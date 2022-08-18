Looe Live is ready to rock the South West
Subscribe newsletter
In 2018, when Looe Music Festival was cancelled at short notice the people of Looe rallied round and pulled together a music festival on a smaller scale, with an immense amount of good-will and generous support from individuals, businesses, musicians and more, local and beyond.
Since then, there has been an appetite for an annual festival and Looe Live is here to give the people what they want. Returning after an absence due to COVID, Looe Live is set for its third year of musical entertainment and charity fundraising in the coastal town.
And this year is set to be as good as ever for September 16 to Semptember 18, the main stage returns to the beach; headliners Tom Meighan, the former frontman for Kasabian and rock band Lightning Seeds, as well as Reef, Public Service Broadcasting, Soul II Soul, The Subways and more, all looking to make an appearance.
With over 100 pop-up performances all over the town, there is something for everyone. As well as music, this year, the Buller Quay will be home to the “Community Zone”, offering a variety of family-friendly activities and stalls. The event’s website explaining: “Community is at the heart of what makes Looe such a special place. The new-look community zone marquee in Buller Quay carpark, which is free to enter and open to the public, will house stalls showcasing the rich tapestry of community life in Looe.
“From the Marine Conservation, Looe Film Society, Looe Sea Scouts, Elie’s Haven, Talon’s Raptor and Reptile Show, Looe Memory Cafe, Looe Marine Conservation, Plastic Free Looe and Looe Community Players – plus much more.”
While everyone loves a big event, oganisers make sure that Looe is at the heart of this, a spokesperson for the event said: “The Looe Live! charity organisers feel that there are two main aspects to our role:
“The first is to assist our commercial partner to organise a financially viable event to avoid the drama which unfolded after the collapse of Looe Music Festival. This includes a focus on a more modest festival, as there were concerns that Looe Music Festival had outgrown the town infrastructure. Our arrangement with South West Bars and Events was originally for three years (which has in practice has now become three festivals). It incorporates a “fair profit” agreement – beyond an agreed level of profit, the commercial organisers will contribute a proportion of any profits to the Looe Live! charity.
“The second key role of the volunteer-run charity side of the festival is to ensure that the event keeps its focus on the community, creating opportunities for local talent, community groups and businesses to get involved in an event that brings many benefits to the local area. This is very much a work in progress, not least because of the interruption of the Covid Pandemic. We aim to involve as much of the community as possible and would like everyone in Looe to feel that the festival is theirs, and a great way to showcase what our town is all about.”
Whether you’re a visitor or a local, this is sure to be fun for all! For or tickets, visit www.looelive.co.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |