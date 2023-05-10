Visitors to Looe are soon to be offered a new way to see the town with the launch of the Looe Land Train this week.
Following the success of the new BBC series Beyond Paradise, Looe is set to see some new visitors coming its way, raring to see all the real life locations used within the show. However, with some viewers puzzled by the depiction of “Shipton Abbott” in Devon, and some of the town’s confusing lay out, the new service hopes to simplify a trips around the town, while also offering some local insight into Looe’s history and secrets.
A passion project form local resident, Matthew Hutchings, the land train hopes to present an effortless way to get about both East and West Looe. For 10 years Matt has been managing the Fore Street Coop in Looe and has first-hand knowledge of how many visitors get puzzled about the town’s confusing layout, he has even had some tourists asking if the river is the beach? His first-hand experiences told him there was a real need for a service which could provide an effortless way to get about, the two old towns of East and West Looe and their steep and narrow Cornish roads.
Having had the idea on holiday seeing how other towns use land trains, Matt believed that this was something Looe could really benefit from. And now, after lots of hard work, Matt’s plans are finally becoming a reality.
This Friday, May 12, at 1pm in Looe Library, the service will officially be launched, with West Looe Playschool, homemade flags and Mayor of Looe, Councillor Edwina Hannaford.