A passion project form local resident, Matthew Hutchings, the land train hopes to present an effortless way to get about both East and West Looe. For 10 years Matt has been managing the Fore Street Coop in Looe and has first-hand knowledge of how many visitors get puzzled about the town’s confusing layout, he has even had some tourists asking if the river is the beach? His first-hand experiences told him there was a real need for a service which could provide an effortless way to get about, the two old towns of East and West Looe and their steep and narrow Cornish roads.