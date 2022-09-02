Looe Island to East Looe Beach Swim has been postponed
The Looe Island to East Looe Beach Swim which was due to take place this Sunday has been postponed due to a forecast of strong winds and swell.
A new date will be confirmed in the next 24 hours.
Please email [email protected] to be listed on the reserves should a place become available.
From the Quayside at Looe, swimmers will be taken to the island on a Flotilla of Boats. and once the safety team are in place the swim back to East Looe Beach will begin.
Registration for the swim is £40 which includes; event swim cap, full lifeguard and medical support, an event medal and a delicious pasty at the finish.
The entry fee covers the cost of organising the event, but it’s the money that is raised that helps Prostate Cancer patients and their families, so it is asked that all Looe Island Swimmers set themselves a target of at least £50.
To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/LooeIslandSwim
