THIS year Looe Golf Club Ladies raised £4,125 for the Lady Captain’s charity, Bowel Cancer West.
Bowel Cancer West is an essential charity for the South West with the key aims to increase the awareness of bowel cancer and symptoms, train health professionals and fund local research.
The money was raised from a craft fayre, numerous raffles, a charity golf competition, and a book stall at the club.
Pictured in front of the bell at Derriford’s oncology department are Jane Patchett (lady captain 2023-24) handing over the cheque to Graham Pattinson with Kelly Allan and Samantha Pope from BCW.