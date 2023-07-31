During the crossing, Oars of Thunder will execute an astonishing number of oar strokes, exceeding 1.5-million in total. To put this incredible endeavour into perspective, more people typically summit Mount Everest in a given year than row across the Atlantic. Each crew member will need to consume over 5,000 calories per day to maintain their strength, with an average weight loss of 8kg anticipated for each individual. Their daily calorie intake will consist of a mixture of dehydrated food packets, wet food packets, and various snacks, including flapjacks and salted nuts.