Looe’s Food & Drink Festival returns this weekend, bigger and better than ever.
That’s the promise for the free event which returns to the town with a new team at the helm.
The festival heralded as a one-day spectacular, will be held at East Looe’s Buller Quay, and will showcase the region’s very best local food vendors, celebrity headline chefs and fantastic drinks offerings this coming Sunday.
BBC Great British Menu winner and local restaurateur Ben Palmer heads it up as Festival Chef Director.
He has already confirmed his fellow Great British Menu regional finalists Andi Tuck, Elly Wentworth and Mike Naidoo will all be making an appearance, preparing to cook up a storm in the scenic quayside location.
The incredible line-up of live chef demos also includes Looe’s very own Fred Alsop from The Fish Market and previous Masterchef The Professionals finalist Charlie Walters who recently opened a new culinary venture.
Ben Palmer said, “It’s been such an exciting journey working with this fantastic team to reignite such an incredible historic moment in the local calendar, an event like this really brings the community together, a true celebration of ‘everything Looe’.
“I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s going to be very special indeed, bigger and better than ever! The support from regional chef talent has blown me away.”
This year’s event is in partnership with Sharp’s Brewery Co and Looe self-catering holiday company Cornish Collection, and over twenty local vendors who will be providing regional foodie offerings. Sharp’s Brewing Co is now Cornwall’s biggest supporter of food and drinks festivals.
Sharp’s Brewing Co’s beer sommelier, Ed Hughes, said, “Alongside the Sharp’s team, I’ve been cheerleading Ben’s hard work and commitment to his hometown of Looe for many years.
“We were beyond delighted, but not surprised, to see his high scoring run in this year’s Great British Menu, and we’re so happy to be supporting Ben and the team behind Looe Food & Drink Festival in shining a light on this beguiling, characterful East Cornwall port, and its exceptional foodie scene.”
Among the high points of the weekend is the Sharp’s Brewing Co’s Grape vs Grain event taking place at The Sardine Factory on the evening of Saturday September 14 prior to the festival itself.
Ed will be collaborating with Ffion Evans from Molson Coors to create an intriguing wine vs. beer matching ‘contest’ at The Sardine Factory, with generous proceeds going towards the Fisherman’s Mission fund.
The food festival begins at 10am on Sunday September 15 at East Looe’s Buller Quay with the live chef demos starting at 11am on the Looe Food & Drink Festival stage.
Local band Division will be playing live between 5pm and 6.30pm, entertaining the festival crowd next to the main marquee.