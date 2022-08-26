Looe Community Academy students excel despite challenging times
Headteacher of Looe Community Academy, Scott Yalden, has expressed his pride for the school’s most recent year 11’s following the collection of their GCSE results yesterday.
For this year’s cohort of students, GCSE’s have been incredibly difficult with disruptions from the pandemic and uncertainties surrounding the reintroduction of an external examination procedure.
At the school, 60% of students achieved a grade 4 in both English and Maths with over 25% of students achieving at least one qualification at grade 7 or above.
Headteacher, Scott Yalden said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students especially given how challenging these crucial exam years have been for this cohort. Our teachers and support staff have worked hard to support students with their learning to counteract the absences the pandemic brought about and to keep the academy open throughout the past two years providing them with the best platform to do well. We look forward to seeing what our students will achieve in the future as they enter the next phase of their education or training.”
