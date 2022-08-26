Looe Community Academy students excel despite challenging times

Headteacher, Scott Yalden said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students especially given how challenging these crucial exam years have been for this cohort. Our teachers and support staff have worked hard to support students with their learning to counteract the absences the pandemic brought about and to keep the academy open throughout the past two years providing them with the best platform to do well. We look forward to seeing what our students will achieve in the future as they enter the next phase of their education or training.”