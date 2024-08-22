Looe Community Academy is celebrating the achievements of its students in their GCSEs and other qualifications.
Over half of students secured a grade 4 or higher in English and maths, with 20 per cent of all students achieving at least one qualification at grade 7 or above, equivalent to the old grade A.
Headteacher Scott Yalden said: “We are all immensely proud of our students' accomplishments this summer.
“We know how diligently they prepared for these exams, and we are grateful to the parents and carers for their support during this time of pressure for their children.
“We wish our students the best as they embark on the next stage of their education or training, and we eagerly anticipate hearing of their future successes.
“We also extend our congratulations to our Year 10 students, who achieved excellent results in their first options GCSE or BTEC courses this year, setting a strong foundation for the crucial year ahead.”