London Marathon 2022
The London Marathon has been drawing the brave and mighty for decades, with people from across the nation taking on the challenege of running, walking or jogging a staggering 26.2 miles across the capital.
Established in 1981, the race hoped to bring some fun, happiness and achievment to a troubled world. 22,000 people applied to take part, but due to saftey concerns only 7,741 were able to take to the starting line, a fraction of the 45,000 seen today.
Whether it’s a first place finish, a bit of training, someones memory or even just a chance to dress in silly clothing, thousands choose to enter each year, all for different reasons, looking to get their finisher’s medal once they cross that line some four hours after they set off.
This year, the South West did not shy away from the test, with members from our community prepared to tackle the mountain of a challenge in front of them. Whether they made the trip or competed virtually, all of them did it in the name of charity.
Ran in memory of loved one
Liskeard AFC Captain, Dylan Peel, raised £3,170 for the British Heart Foundation in memory of Peter Blee, a Liskeard man who was well known around the town for his bike shop on Greenbank Road ,who unfortunately died from an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).
Dylan completed the London Marathon in three hours and 57 minutes.
Dental nurse takes on new challenge
Micki Lloyd, a dental nurse from The Smile Centre in Liskeard, took part in the marathon to raise money for Eptopic Pregnancies.
Micki has raised £2036 and completed the run in six hours and 53 minutes.
Took part in virtual event to raise funds
Jed Harvey took part in a virtual London Marathon on Sunday, October 2, to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
The challenge was in aid of Jed’s father, Dick Harvey, who is suffering with Motor-neuron Disease.
Despite the weather which started out wet and windy, Jed began the challenge at 9am, he then walked nine laps around Siblyback Lake, the equivalent to 26.2 miles of the marathon, by walking nonstop for six hours covering 45,000 steps.
Jed said: “I’m very grateful for Siblyback with their support and letting me hold the event there”
Many friends, family and members of the Motor Neurons Disease Association came to cheer Jed on and help to raise more money for the charity.
Tamar mobility from Saltash donated an off-road mobility scooter for the day so that Jed’s father could complete the 6th lap with alongside his son.
Jed raised a total so far of £2,100.
