FOLLOWING a recent meeting, Liskeard Town Council are on the look for more volunteers who want to get involved in a new twinning association.
Liskeard has recently renewed its twinning links with Quimperle in France and Kopychyntsi in Ukraine.
The town first twinned with Quimperle more than 50 years ago back in 1974 – from this a Twinning Association was create.
For many years collaboration between schools, sports clubs and community groups followed between the two towns before the association was disbanded in November 2001 due to waning interest with responsibilities passed to the town council.
However, since the new twinnings have been reinstated this year, the town council is looking to re-spark the twinning group to foster friendships, encourage visits, develop contacts, and broaden understanding of the cultural, recreational, educational and commercial activities with the linked towns.
At the meeting held on April 5, Cllr Rachel Brooks explained how conversations have taken place between the twin towns. It has been said that a possible collaboration between Liskeard Unlocked and European Heritage Open Days — which is set to be held in September — could take place.
The event would include dancing, food, singing and storytelling.
The town of Kopychyntsi in Ukraine have said that they are hoping to hold a parallel event on September 14 with a digital link in the evening.
It was reported that Quimperle in France have already chosen their theme for their event as World War II. However they will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Quimperle Bagad, a traditional music group, in October and are open to exchanging traditional music to feed into their event and Liskeard's September event.
The twinning association will use the links that have already been established to connect with like-minded people and groups to share their interests, possibly organise exchange visits and hold ‘pen pal’ style relations.
It was noted that Brittany Ferries offer discounts for group twinning related bookings which can be accessed via the twinning committee for Cornwall which Liskeard is a member of.
Following the initial meeting, a draft agreement has been drawn up for establishing the new Liskeard Association – however before this can be developed the town council have said that it is necessary to find more people who would be interested in taking part.
If anyone is interested, the group will have a stand at the community fair set to take place on April 20 where members will take the opportunity to speak to people and gather expressions of interest.
Furthermore, there will also be another meeting held on April 25 at 6.30pm in the Wheal Phoenix Room at the Public Hall to which everybody is welcome to attend.