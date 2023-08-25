The sun was shining for this year’s Holsworthy & Stratton Show and just in time to celebrate it’s 125th year.
There was plenty to see and do at this year’s show, as always there was a huge amount of livestock competition, horse and pony classes, trade stands and a full timetable of activities and entertainment.
The committee really pulled out all the stops with a full range of exciting activities including Parelli horses, gun dogs, ferret racing, BMX bike displays, falconry and even space hopper racing!
There was a good amount of equestrian, sheep, cattle and pygmy goat entries.
This year’s Supreme Beef Champion went to Joe Smith from Jacobstow near Bude and the Supreme Dairy Champion went to Roland Ley from Holsworthy.
The very well attended fun dog show was a sight to see. From the cutest puppy to the proudest pensioner, there really was a class for all to get involved in and all proceeds have gone to charity.
There were more than 200 trade stands to see, offering everything from handmade jewellery to huge agricultural machinery.
The famous ‘Sheep Show’ drew in large crowds throughout the day. The fun filled show introduced showgoers to nine different breeds of sheep. Each has a story to tell with interesting facts and figures relating to their breed — with each taking their place on stage accompanied by their very own theme tune.
Nobby the Norfolk Horn is the star of the show — and he knows it.
The show was shortly followed by a live shearing display accompanied by an informative narration where people can learn the reasons we shear and the complexities of wool and to top it all off, the flock treat the audience to the ‘Sheep Show Shuffle’.
This year’s show president, Guy Ley and his wife Florence were excited about being at the show.
“It’s been wonderful,” Guy explained. “And it’s been lovely weather! It’s been great to see the show come together.”
A special addition to this year’s show included the show marquee where visitors could find a huge display showing the history of the show over the last 25 years.
Supreme Champion Results:
Supreme Beef Champion – Beef Shorthorn Heifer - Runleymill Miss Ramsden Ramona – Mr and Mrs AK and JK Smith, Jacobstow
Champion Beef Inter-Breed Pairs – Red Ruby Devon’s Eastyard Fave and Eastyard Camilla 24th – Mr and Mrs M and D Cowell, Ashreigney
Supreme Dairy Champion – Holstein Second Calver Thuborough Pepper Kersch VG89 – Bred by Mr Roland Ley, Thuborough Farm, Sutcombe
Supreme Sheep Champion – A Charollais Ewe bred by Mr Tom Nancekivell, Kilkhampton
Supreme Horse and Pony Champion – An Irish Sport Horse, SCT Le Bijou De Reve owned by Miss Lauren Berridge
Holsworthy & Stratton Show secretary Fiona Cleave commented: “It was a great day and we hope everyone enjoyed themselves, we would like to thank all our exhibitors and traders for their efforts in helping to make the day a success. We look forward to next year.”