LISKEARD Town Forum have written a statement in support of a new local police front desk.
A unanimous vote was cast during last night's resolution meeting. It was reported that there was strong support for a front desk as it will "improve communication between the police and town."
Following the meeting, the Town Forum left a statement on the Police and Crime Commissioner's consultation website stating why they are in favour of the plan.
The statement said: “Encouraged by the February newsletter article is which the Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernadez is seeking the views of the community on Police Station Enquiry Offices.
"At its meeting last night the Liskeard Town Forum voted unanimously to strongly support the opening of a Police Enquiry Office at the Liskeard Police Station.
"They believe that this will greatly improve communication between the police and town of Liskeard and the significant rural catchment area (40,000 people in total) which are served through the Liskeard police station.
"The Town Forum is composed of town and local authority councillors, businesses including the Traders Association, Chamber of Commerce, South East Cornwall Tourism Association (SECTA). Community groups such as, the Liskeard / Looe Foodbank, and the Liskeard Veterans Breakfast Club and youth organisations such as, the scouts, cadets and the school and community college.
"The Liskeard Town Forum would be grateful for Alison's help and support in opening a Police Enquiry Office at the Liskeard Police Station. Best Wishes”.