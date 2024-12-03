A LOCAL branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) is looking to bolster its numbers and help strengthen its future.
The Tideford and St Germans RBL has long been a cornerstone of the community, providing vital support to veterans, serving personnel and their families.
With a history rooted in service and camaraderie, the branch has weathered many challenges over the years and celebrated countless victories in its mission to honour those who serve.
Now, as the branch looks to the future, it is seeking two dedicated individuals to join its committee and help guide its efforts for years to come.
The call for new committee members comes at an exciting time for the South East Cornwall branch, which was built in 1952 by a team of veterans and local builders.
Recent events, such as the Remembrance Day parade, have seen an increase in participation, highlighting a renewed local interest in the branch’s activities.
However, with this growth comes the need for fresh ideas and energy to help sustain the momentum.
After 12 years as chairman of the branch, Jon Holmes, is stepping down from his role, as is his daughter and treasurer, Jasmine Kennedy, who herself is moving away from the area.
“Both roles are voluntary,” explained Jon. “We tend to meet four times a year, including the AGM, at our club in Church Road, opposite the Rod & Line pub.
“The chair leads the meetings and uses a standard agenda to make sure the branch, which also acts as trustees for our club house, fulfils their role as an RBL branch.
“For anyone interested, they don’t have to be ex forces, just someone who would like to support predominantly armed forces veterans, although this does extend to emergency workers.”