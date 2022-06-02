Local road closures this Bank Holiday weekend

Towns and villages in the local area will be celebrating the once in a life time event by hosting street parties, lighting beacons, holding competitions and much more.

In honour of Her Majesty becoming the first British Monarch to reign for 70 years, many towns will be hosting a variety of events such as 1950s fancy dress competitions, duck races, carnivals and welly wanging.

A lot of the celebrations will take place in town centres and streets and although many celebrations will not require any road closures, there are some areas that do.

Here is a list of local road closures published for the Jubilee celebrations in Cornwall to date:

Broad Street, Launceston – June 5, 10am to 5pm (Jubilee celebrations)

Church Street, West Looe – June 4, 8am to 4pm (street party)

Meadway, Saltash – June 3, 3pm to 7pm (Jubilee)

Broadmead, Callington – June 5, 3pm to 5pm (Jubilee tea party)

Victoria Road, Bude – June 5, 10am to 6pm (Jubilee party)

Gwelmeneth Park, St Cleer – June 5, 2pm to 5pm (street party)