DURING a recent town council meeting, a number of local residents were named ‘community champions’ for their contribution towards life in Liskeard.
Nominations for the awards were opened back in January this year and have been given to people and groups who have made a positive difference within the town.
There were 10 awards presented in total.
Liam Crabtree was presented with an outstanding individual award. As a single parent to five children he was seeing his own life change and wanted to help others in the town – particularly men. He started a weekly group called “Soar” to support men.
Colin Frizzel was awarded for his diligence and hard work in keeping the town clean. It is also said that Colin is an important source of information for locals and visitors alike.
Natasha Hewett was awarded for her work as a youth officer. Tash is said to strive against the odds to make sure that the youth club is open every week for the young people in Liskeard, which offers a safe space and very often a meal for young people in the town
Gwyneth McLoughlin was commended for her work at the Royal British Legion and Children’s Hospice South West as well as her supportiveness of community events in the town and surrounding areas.
James Moon was honoured for his work within the local farming industry. James is the secretary of the Primestock Show, sings with the Liskerrett and Pelynt Male Voice Choirs, a member of the Rotary Club and has assisted the Old Cornwall Society.
Mary Snell has taught swimming at Lux Park Leisure Centre for 50 years. Mary received a BEM honour in 2015 for her services to physical education, which recognised her then 42 years as a voluntary swimming teacher.
Sue Whittington for working at the Liskeard rugby club including cooking food for the players and organising the annual presentation evening.
Greg Spargo and Sarah Snowdon for their work within the Barley Sheaf pub. The pair spent six months bringing the building back to standard for the community. As the only owner fronted “proper pub” remaining in Liskeard.
Rose Ramwell was awarded for her work as the town’s first female mace bearer. Rose attends all civic occasions, even when not required to undertake mace bearing duties. Rose was also selected to attend the Scout jamboree in Korea which she fund raised for.
Finally, the 1st Liskeard Scouts for their organisation of local events including the Coronation and Remembrance Day.
Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy, said: “We have some truly amazing individuals and organisations within our town who work so very hard to make it a better place. It was an honour to stand alongside them.”