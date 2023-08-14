An orienteer who lives close to Bodmin Moor has been selected to represent England in an international race.
Gavin Clegg has been selected as the over 65 runner to represent England in the upcoming Veteran Home International race against Scotland, Ireland and Wales.
Orienteering is a popular outdoor activity were participants have to navigate to specific points on a unique map, choosing their own paths.
The thrill lies in determining the most efficient route. In competitive orienteering, the goal is to finish the course as fast as possible.
“You’d think by now I’d get it right occasionally, but still looking for the perfect race.” Gavin said. “I used to run cross country for my school, our chemistry teacher had heard of orienteering and took a minibus load of us to a local orienteering event on the Quantocks (I was at school in Bridgwater).
“My father had taught me to read maps. With the combination of being a reasonable cross-country runner and also able to navigate I won that first race - been all down hill from there!
“There are loads of things I love about orienteering. The camaraderie - I have many many friends throughout the country and abroad though orienteering. The inclusivity - orienteering caters for all, from the very young to more elderly - in the World Masters Orienteering Championships there is an over 95 class!
“There’s hope for me yet to get that elusive world title (I have a World Silver medal from Sidney in 2009 and a World Bronze from Neuchatel, Switzerland). The challenge of racing is hard but still keeping in touch with the map to ensure you are going in the right direction - no point running hard in the wrong direction! Finally the beautiful places, both countryside and urban the sport has taken me over the years, in both the UK and throughout the World.”
Gavin will be heading to the event in the Forest of Dean during the last weekend in September where he will complete an individual and relay race.
Gavin is a multiple British age class champion and current holder of the UK Ultra Veterans Urban League title.
He added: “I feel very privileged to have been chosen as the one over 65 runner in the England Team.
“I am excited about the race itself in the Forest of Dean although I did run particularly badly last time I ran in that specific area about five years ago. Have to make amends for that. Also I tore a calf muscle about six weeks ago so still recovering from that - things take longer to repair compared to when I was younger.
“I’m having to be careful upping my training to make sure I get fit enough to beat the Welsh, Irish and Scots over 65 runners. Managed to do just that in 2021 which was the last time I was selected to run for England.”
For those interested in trying out orienteering, there is an urban orienteering race on Saturday, September 2 around the streets of Liskeard.
Further details can be found on the Cornwall Orienteering website: http://www.cornwallorienteering.org.uk/main/fixtures/summer_series.php