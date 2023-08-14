“There’s hope for me yet to get that elusive world title (I have a World Silver medal from Sidney in 2009 and a World Bronze from Neuchatel, Switzerland). The challenge of racing is hard but still keeping in touch with the map to ensure you are going in the right direction - no point running hard in the wrong direction! Finally the beautiful places, both countryside and urban the sport has taken me over the years, in both the UK and throughout the World.”