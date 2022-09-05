Local MP’s react to new conservative leader appointment
Following the news that Liz Truss has won the race to become the new leader of the Conservative Party, our local MP’s have reacted, lending their continued support to their new leader.
Having supported Truss from the beginning, Scott Mann, Conservative MP for North Cornwall, said she understands the needs of those in North Cornwall and he looks forward to working with her: “I supported Liz from the start, she will be a brilliant Prime Minister. Housing, the cost of living and agricultural issues are vital to North Cornwall and Liz understands the challenges we face. I very much look forward to working with her.”
Across the border, Geoffrey Cox, MP for Torridge and West Devon, said: “I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected as the new Leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore as the new Prime Minister.
“I will continue to impress upon the Government the need to take action on issues such as energy prices and inflation, which are of vital importance to the people of Torridge and West Devon.”
We have contacted Sheryll Murray, MP for South East Cornwall, for comment.
• We want to hear from you, what do you think? Send your reactions to [email protected] or [email protected]
